12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares rose 45.2% to $0.34 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 31.4 million shares is 763.2% of CooTek (Cayman)'s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) stock increased by 43.86% to $13.82. As of 13:31 EST, StoneCo's stock is trading at a volume of 50.1 million, which is 722.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) stock rose 43.04% to $7.51. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 21.3 million, which is 476.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) stock rose 39.5% to $3.92. Trading volume for Tuya's stock is 5.8 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 267.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) stock moved upwards by 35.45% to $6.29. The current volume of 10.7 million shares is 843.0% of Eastman Kodak's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $494.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) stock increased by 24.69% to $61.6. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 258.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) stock declined by 22.9% to $6.39 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 646.2K, which is 272.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $866.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) shares decreased by 8.98% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.4 million.
- Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) stock decreased by 6.88% to $27.3. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 435.0% of Squarespace's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares fell 6.79% to $1.3. The current volume of 9.8 million shares is 368.1% of Sonim Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
- Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS) shares decreased by 6.68% to $20.54. Thoughtworks Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 961.7K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 144.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
- Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) stock fell 6.45% to $9.34. The company's market cap stands at $61.6 million.
