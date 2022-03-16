12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares rose 114.0% to $0.59 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 203.3 million shares, making up 17106.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.
- Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) shares increased by 40.29% to $9.4. The current volume of 388.5K shares is 132.8% of Burning Rock Biotech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $982.7 million.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) shares rose 35.56% to $2.54. The current volume of 654.6K shares is 220.3% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.1 million.
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares rose 29.11% to $3.37. As of 13:30 EST, Humanigen's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million, which is 154.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $220.1 million.
- Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) stock increased by 26.82% to $1.04. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 987.5K shares, making up 94.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares moved upwards by 26.75% to $36.84. As of 13:30 EST, Zai Lab's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 201.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
Losers
- Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) shares declined by 52.6% to $16.82 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 1492.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $812.8 million.
- Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) shares fell 40.84% to $40.17. The current volume of 379.4K shares is 1145.1% of Blue Water Vaccines's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.8 million.
- Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) shares decreased by 26.63% to $1.24. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 993.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares declined by 17.11% to $0.45. The current volume of 13.6 million shares is 302.3% of Jaguar Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares decreased by 16.95% to $0.98. As of 13:30 EST, Palisade Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 11.0 million, which is 1339.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) stock declined by 11.12% to $2.4. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 258.4K shares, making up 116.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
