12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) stock rose 18.8% to $1.06 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 2411.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.
- Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) shares rose 11.78% to $4.08. Benson Hill's stock is trading at a volume of 674.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 113.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $726.4 million.
- Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) shares increased by 10.76% to $2.35. As of 12:30 EST, Blue Star Foods's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million, which is 143.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.7 million.
- Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) shares moved upwards by 8.57% to $7.22. The company's market cap stands at $93.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Reed's (NASDAQ:REED) stock rose 8.4% to $0.31. Trading volume for Reed's's stock is 350.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 95.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) stock rose 8.06% to $0.67. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 635.9% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $57.5 million.
Losers
- RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) shares declined by 35.7% to $1.5 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 78.8 million, which is 1075.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) shares declined by 33.76% to $66.42. The current volume of 902.6K shares is 204.1% of Post Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
- Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) stock fell 17.1% to $1.62. As of 12:30 EST, Missfresh's stock is trading at a volume of 364.8K, which is 73.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $382.6 million.
- Happiness Development Gro (NASDAQ:HAPP) stock decreased by 13.93% to $0.31. Trading volume for Happiness Development Gro's stock is 778.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 271.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
- Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) stock fell 12.84% to $3.94. Dingdong (Cayman)'s stock is trading at a volume of 658.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 144.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $930.0 million.
- BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) shares declined by 12.77% to $23.85. As of 12:30 EST, BellRing Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 793.4K, which is 94.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $927.4 million.
