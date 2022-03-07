12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares rose 34.3% to $21.73 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Bed Bath & Beyond's stock is trading at a volume of 84.0 million, which is 1303.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) stock moved upwards by 26.24% to $1.51. As of 12:30 EST, Cenntro Electric Group's stock is trading at a volume of 9.1 million, which is 115.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $395.8 million.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares increased by 19.66% to $0.94. As of 12:30 EST, Mullen Automotive's stock is trading at a volume of 138.3 million, which is 421.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares increased by 17.85% to $5.61. Trading volume for Faraday Future's stock is 2.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 143.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $165.5 million.
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares increased by 12.69% to $2.13. Yoshitsu's stock is trading at a volume of 869.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 18.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.6 million.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares increased by 10.9% to $1.22. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 939.7K, which is 102.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.9 million.
Losers
- Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) stock decreased by 25.7% to $31.55 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Inspirato's stock is trading at a volume of 270.8K, which is 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) shares declined by 22.31% to $1.01. RYB Education's stock is trading at a volume of 62.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 398.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares declined by 17.44% to $8.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 204.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $657.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) stock fell 17.43% to $2.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 242.6K, which is 8.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.3 million.
- Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) stock declined by 16.4% to $5.66. As of 12:30 EST, Vacasa's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 192.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares declined by 14.5% to $19.25. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 103.7% of Bloomin Brands's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
