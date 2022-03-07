 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 12:56pm   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares rose 34.3% to $21.73 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Bed Bath & Beyond's stock is trading at a volume of 84.0 million, which is 1303.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) stock moved upwards by 26.24% to $1.51. As of 12:30 EST, Cenntro Electric Group's stock is trading at a volume of 9.1 million, which is 115.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $395.8 million.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares increased by 19.66% to $0.94. As of 12:30 EST, Mullen Automotive's stock is trading at a volume of 138.3 million, which is 421.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
  • Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares increased by 17.85% to $5.61. Trading volume for Faraday Future's stock is 2.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 143.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $165.5 million.
  • Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares increased by 12.69% to $2.13. Yoshitsu's stock is trading at a volume of 869.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 18.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.6 million.
  • AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares increased by 10.9% to $1.22. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 939.7K, which is 102.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.9 million.

 

Losers

  • Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) stock decreased by 25.7% to $31.55 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Inspirato's stock is trading at a volume of 270.8K, which is 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) shares declined by 22.31% to $1.01. RYB Education's stock is trading at a volume of 62.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 398.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares declined by 17.44% to $8.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 204.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $657.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) stock fell 17.43% to $2.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 242.6K, which is 8.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.3 million.
  • Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) stock declined by 16.4% to $5.66. As of 12:30 EST, Vacasa's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 192.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares declined by 14.5% to $19.25. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 103.7% of Bloomin Brands's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BBBY + AYRO)

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Drops 250 Points; Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Surge
Chart Wars: Between Bed Bath & Beyond And Wayfair, Which Shopping Stock Will Win?
46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Chewy, GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond: How Have Ryan Cohen's E-Commerce Bets Performed?
Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Healthcare Trust Of America To Combine With Healthcare Realty Trust
This Week's CPI Will Provide A Framing For The Current Inflation Situation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com