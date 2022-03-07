 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 12:56pm   Comments
Gainers

  • TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) stock moved upwards by 38.1% to $0.29 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, TherapeuticsMD's stock is trading at a volume of 31.8 million, which is 487.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $123.3 million.
  • PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) stock increased by 24.16% to $1.85. Trading volume for PetVivo Holdings's stock is 175.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 33.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
  • Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares moved upwards by 22.27% to $2.69. Clover Health Investments's stock is trading at a volume of 33.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 231.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) shares rose 19.04% to $1.5. Trevi Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 525.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 89.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
  • Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) shares moved upwards by 13.66% to $7.9. Celularity's stock is trading at a volume of 375.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 252.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) stock rose 13.49% to $14.8. Monte Rosa Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 178.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 77.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $688.2 million.

 

Losers

  • Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares fell 31.9% to $3.54 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 7.6 million, which is 530.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $131.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Science 37 Hldgs (NASDAQ:SNCE) stock fell 21.56% to $5.86. Science 37 Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 79.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 43.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $672.1 million.
  • IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) stock decreased by 20.87% to $4.88. The company's market cap stands at $140.6 million.
  • Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares decreased by 19.46% to $0.7. Trading volume for Kiromic BioPharma's stock is 343.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 114.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
  • Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) stock fell 17.14% to $10.64. The company's market cap stands at $514.3 million.
  • Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) stock declined by 16.17% to $3.65. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 289.2K shares, making up 59.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $503.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

