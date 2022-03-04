12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock moved upwards by 43.1% to $2.39 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Atreca's stock is trading at a volume of 19.1 million, which is 4551.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock increased by 20.33% to $0.77. The current volume of 13.3 million shares is 301.8% of Avenue Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) shares moved upwards by 19.38% to $6.65. As of 12:30 EST, Tabula Rasa HealthCare's stock is trading at a volume of 633.2K, which is 80.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $171.1 million.
- MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) stock moved upwards by 12.0% to $4.25. As of 12:30 EST, MultiPlan's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million, which is 94.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) shares increased by 11.25% to $21.39. Agilon Health's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 46.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) stock increased by 10.22% to $1.94. Nymox Pharmaceutical's stock is trading at a volume of 262.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 107.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $164.4 million.
Losers
- Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHGP) stock decreased by 29.2% to $9.55 during Friday's regular session.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares fell 23.23% to $1.34. As of 12:30 EST, DBV Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 363.9K, which is 70.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $147.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) stock decreased by 19.3% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares decreased by 16.73% to $8.08. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 140.3% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) shares decreased by 15.9% to $1.01. Trading volume for NuCana's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 348.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 million.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock decreased by 15.5% to $0.21. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 50.3 million, which is 218.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $106.6 million.
