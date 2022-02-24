 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 1:56pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) stock rose 33.3% to $38.46 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 3.4 million shares is 876.7% of Lantheus Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares rose 23.68% to $15.56. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 375.1K shares, making up 211.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $432.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) stock rose 17.27% to $6.11. As of 12:30 EST, Liquidia's stock is trading at a volume of 636.3K, which is 133.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.5 million.
  • Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) stock increased by 16.11% to $25.79. As of 12:30 EST, Evolent Health's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 316.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares increased by 15.66% to $37.22. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 469.8K, which is 90.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock rose 14.42% to $2.3. Clover Health Investments's stock is trading at a volume of 28.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 201.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

Losers

  • Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares decreased by 33.7% to $1.34 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.1 million, which is 224.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million.
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) stock decreased by 27.76% to $4.38. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 254.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares decreased by 23.37% to $2.81. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.4 million shares, making up 287.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $704.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares declined by 17.99% to $1.71. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 85.4% of Revelation Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
  • Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) stock fell 16.54% to $5.35. Provention Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 903.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 89.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $339.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock declined by 15.21% to $0.98. Trading volume for TC BioPharm (Holdings)'s stock is 434.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 13.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

