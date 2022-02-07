12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) stock moved upwards by 132.3% to $7.55 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 17.0 million shares is 2307.5% of Nuvectis Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $89.2 million.
- Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) shares rose 17.41% to $8.94. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 176.1K shares, making up 31.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $261.8 million.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) stock increased by 15.94% to $0.99. Kiromic BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 132.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 92.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
- Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) stock rose 15.43% to $9.5. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 16.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares moved upwards by 12.5% to $2.7. Revelation Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 76.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 19.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.
- Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) shares rose 11.9% to $2.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 119.7K, which is 52.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $198.5 million.
Losers
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares decreased by 36.1% to $1.42 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 577.6% of Dermata Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
- Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock fell 19.85% to $1.05. Trading volume for Statera BioPharma's stock is 605.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 327.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.
- NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) stock declined by 9.51% to $2.38. Trading volume for NexImmune's stock is 61.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 110.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million.
- FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) stock decreased by 9.5% to $19.45. FIGS's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 62.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
- Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) shares declined by 9.43% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million.
- Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares declined by 9.11% to $7.62. Evolus's stock is trading at a volume of 775.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 166.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.3 million.
