11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) shares moved upwards by 12.5% to $6.75 during Thursday's regular session. LSI Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 105.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 192.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $181.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares increased by 9.79% to $2.13. Trading volume for Sigma Labs's stock is 98.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 76.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB) shares rose 9.26% to $8.61. The current volume of 4.1 million shares is 225.5% of Virgin Orbit Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares moved upwards by 8.45% to $21.55. As of 12:30 EST, Star Bulk Carriers's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 68.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock moved upwards by 7.47% to $8.9. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 117.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) shares rose 7.25% to $3.48. As of 12:30 EST, Safe Bulkers's stock is trading at a volume of 710.8K, which is 53.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.7 million.
Losers
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares fell 22.8% to $1.33 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 11.2 million, which is 163.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares fell 12.51% to $1.93. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares, making up 100.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $258.2 million.
- Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) stock decreased by 10.99% to $151.32. Trading volume for Watts Water Technologies's stock is 495.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 369.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock fell 10.12% to $3.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 238.7K, which is 42.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.6 million.
- Fathom Digital (NYSE:FATH) shares declined by 9.63% to $9.3. Fathom Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 628.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 41.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $479.9 million.
