 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares rose 12.3% to $5.28 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.0 million.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) stock increased by 10.9% to $43.11. Trading volume for Intra-Cellular Therapies's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 151.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
  • Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares moved upwards by 10.46% to $26.24. As of 12:30 EST, Mainz Biomed's stock is trading at a volume of 252.3K, which is 33.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $307.2 million.
  • Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) stock increased by 7.97% to $2.37. Trading volume for Vivos Therapeutics's stock is 6.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 388.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 million.
  • BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) stock moved upwards by 7.23% to $3.41. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares, making up 189.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $336.8 million.
  • PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) shares moved upwards by 7.02% to $41.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares declined by 16.8% to $0.62 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 196.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.8 million.
  • Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) stock decreased by 15.45% to $1.5. Axcella Health's stock is trading at a volume of 120.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 84.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.5 million.
  • Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) stock declined by 14.52% to $3.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 150.8K, which is 369.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
  • HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares fell 13.07% to $1.53. The current volume of 661.2K shares is 262.0% of HOOKIPA Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million.
  • Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) stock fell 12.82% to $0.41. Rockwell Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 60.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
  • Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock declined by 12.37% to $2.44. The current volume of 275.5K shares is 3.8% of Ensysce Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AXLA + ACXP)

Axcella Kickstarts Long COVID Phase 2 Clinical Trial
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com