12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares rose 12.3% to $5.28 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.0 million.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) stock increased by 10.9% to $43.11. Trading volume for Intra-Cellular Therapies's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 151.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares moved upwards by 10.46% to $26.24. As of 12:30 EST, Mainz Biomed's stock is trading at a volume of 252.3K, which is 33.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $307.2 million.
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) stock increased by 7.97% to $2.37. Trading volume for Vivos Therapeutics's stock is 6.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 388.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 million.
- BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) stock moved upwards by 7.23% to $3.41. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares, making up 189.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $336.8 million.
- PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) shares moved upwards by 7.02% to $41.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
-
Losers
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares declined by 16.8% to $0.62 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 196.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.8 million.
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) stock decreased by 15.45% to $1.5. Axcella Health's stock is trading at a volume of 120.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 84.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.5 million.
- Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) stock declined by 14.52% to $3.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 150.8K, which is 369.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
- HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares fell 13.07% to $1.53. The current volume of 661.2K shares is 262.0% of HOOKIPA Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million.
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) stock fell 12.82% to $0.41. Rockwell Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 60.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock declined by 12.37% to $2.44. The current volume of 275.5K shares is 3.8% of Ensysce Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers