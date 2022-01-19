 Skip to main content

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 12:33pm   Comments
Gainers

  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock moved upwards by 24.8% to $1.58 during Wednesday's regular session. ShiftPixy's stock is trading at a volume of 16.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 378.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million.
  • Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) shares increased by 15.43% to $4.04. Bird Global's stock is trading at a volume of 311.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 30.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) shares rose 9.67% to $9.41. Trading volume for ADS-TEC Energy's stock is 97.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 198.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $459.2 million.
  • Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) shares moved upwards by 8.43% to $6.81. Trading volume for Planet Labs's stock is 2.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 44.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock rose 8.29% to $2.35. SG Blocks's stock is trading at a volume of 435.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 60.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) shares fell 12.8% to $3.48 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 749.8K shares, making up 300.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $108.1 million.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares declined by 8.26% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
  • Team (NYSE:TISI) stock decreased by 7.11% to $0.72. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 190.9K shares, making up 27.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.
  • Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) shares declined by 7.0% to $4.39. Quad/Graphics's stock is trading at a volume of 112.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 61.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.7 million.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares decreased by 6.59% to $0.83. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 213.7K shares, making up 31.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

