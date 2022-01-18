10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) stock increased by 25.2% to $81.86 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Activision Blizzard's stock is trading at a volume of 80.5 million, which is 660.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.7 billion.
- Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares increased by 10.77% to $21.49. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 18.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares moved upwards by 7.9% to $5.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.6 million.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares rose 6.61% to $1.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 161.2K, which is 6.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) stock increased by 6.05% to $4.73. Trading volume for PLAYSTUDIOS's stock is 318.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 88.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $596.0 million.
- Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) stock moved upwards by 5.94% to $8.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
Losers
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares declined by 11.4% to $0.36 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 680.6K, which is 47.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) stock fell 10.14% to $0.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 24.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares fell 9.78% to $18.56. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 28.4 million shares, making up 66.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 billion.
