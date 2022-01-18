 Skip to main content

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 12:40pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) stock increased by 25.2% to $81.86 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Activision Blizzard's stock is trading at a volume of 80.5 million, which is 660.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.7 billion.
  • Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares increased by 10.77% to $21.49. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 18.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
  • MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares moved upwards by 7.9% to $5.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.6 million.
  • Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares rose 6.61% to $1.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 161.2K, which is 6.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
  • PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) stock increased by 6.05% to $4.73. Trading volume for PLAYSTUDIOS's stock is 318.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 88.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $596.0 million.
  • Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) stock moved upwards by 5.94% to $8.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
Losers

  • Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares declined by 11.4% to $0.36 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 680.6K, which is 47.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
  • NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) stock fell 10.14% to $0.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 24.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares fell 9.78% to $18.56. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 28.4 million shares, making up 66.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 billion.
  • CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares fell 9.15% to $4.97. The current volume of 486.3K shares is 81.0% of CuriosityStream's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $261.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

