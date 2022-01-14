 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 12:32pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) stock increased by 22.7% to $3.73 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for ATI Physical Therapy's stock is 14.3 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 710.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $735.8 million.
  • SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares rose 14.46% to $2.25. SmileDirectClub's stock is trading at a volume of 26.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 274.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.6 million.
  • Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares rose 8.79% to $30.79. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 175.6K shares, making up 392.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $993.9 million.
  • ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares increased by 6.53% to $1.39. ADMA Biologics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 52.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $271.2 million.
  • PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) stock moved upwards by 6.06% to $6.82. As of 12:31 EST, PLx Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 158.4K, which is 38.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.8 million.
  • Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares rose 5.57% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
  •  

Losers

  • VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares decreased by 14.4% to $0.67 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.7 million, which is 140.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
  • Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) stock declined by 13.58% to $2.61. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 410.8K shares, making up 83.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.9 million.
  • Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) shares decreased by 12.84% to $17.39. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 124.9K shares, making up 70.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $583.0 million.
  • iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares declined by 12.68% to $6.07. Trading volume for iSpecimen's stock is 944.8K as of 12:31 EST. This is 15.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.9 million.
  • Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock fell 12.62% to $2.73. Geovax Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 205.7K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 20.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.
  • Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) shares declined by 9.56% to $4.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 91.2K, which is 55.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

