10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 12:41pm   Comments
Gainers

  • TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) stock increased by 26.6% to $10.96 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 35.7 million, which is 40561.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares moved upwards by 15.87% to $5.4. Trading volume for BTCS's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 121.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million.
  • CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) shares increased by 14.56% to $4.64. Trading volume for CVD Equipment's stock is 135.9K as of 12:31 EST. This is 407.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
  • Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) stock increased by 13.35% to $12.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 127.8K, which is 23.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $696.2 million.
  • TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) shares rose 12.07% to $14.02. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) stock increased by 11.94% to $6.31. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 392.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares declined by 5.2% to $6.22 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 59.6K, which is 114.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.6 million.
  • Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) stock fell 5.1% to $6.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.3 million.
  • Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares decreased by 4.63% to $8.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
  • Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) shares declined by 4.15% to $33.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

