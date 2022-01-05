 Skip to main content

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 1:04pm   Comments
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock rose 10.4% to $7.25 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 809.0K shares, making up 98.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $543.0 million.
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock rose 9.21% to $6.7. ReneSola's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 88.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $466.9 million.
  • Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) shares rose 8.12% to $43.65. Trading volume for Insteel Indus's stock is 363.9K as of 12:31 EST. This is 406.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $847.1 million.
  • iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) stock moved upwards by 7.57% to $6.39. As of 12:31 EST, iSun's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million, which is 2079.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.6 million.
  • Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares increased by 6.11% to $18.92. The company's market cap stands at $745.2 million.
  •  

Losers

  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares fell 17.2% to $0.4 during Wednesday's regular session. TD Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 6.4 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 401.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.8 million.
  • Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock declined by 11.05% to $2.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.9 million, which is 348.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.
  • Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares decreased by 10.51% to $4.64. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 148.8% of Sino-Global Shipping's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $75.0 million.
  • BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) shares declined by 10.25% to $4.44. As of 12:31 EST, BlackSky Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 295.0K, which is 21.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $515.9 million.
  • Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock decreased by 9.34% to $10.1. The current volume of 510.3K shares is 62.0% of Agrify's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $214.8 million.
  • ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares fell 8.59% to $105.55. Trading volume for ArcBest's stock is 411.9K as of 12:31 EST. This is 93.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

