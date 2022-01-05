 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 1:04pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) stock increased by 70.4% to $2.3 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 103.3 million, which is 188687.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.6 million.
  • Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares increased by 24.59% to $19.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 4.6 million, which is 1930.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $951.4 million.
  • Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) shares increased by 24.08% to $2.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 30.4 million, which is 4330.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $329.9 million.
  • ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) stock increased by 12.38% to $9.22. The company's market cap stands at $71.3 million.
  • Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) stock rose 11.85% to $7.64. Sensus Healthcare's stock is trading at a volume of 357.3K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 187.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.9 million.
  • XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) stock moved upwards by 10.63% to $22.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.4 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares decreased by 18.9% to $1.05 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Hoth Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 14.6 million, which is 331.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
  • Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock fell 14.7% to $2.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 8.6 million, which is 172.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $113.7 million.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares declined by 13.52% to $4.49. Trading volume for AVEO Pharmaceuticals's stock is 551.0K as of 12:31 EST. This is 209.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $154.2 million.
  • Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) shares fell 13.35% to $21.66. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 120.6K shares, making up 49.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $726.3 million.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) stock fell 12.71% to $1.89. Trading volume for Infinity Pharmaceuticals's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 95.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.2 million.
  • Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) stock decreased by 12.46% to $7.87. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 43.0% of Nutriband's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $61.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

