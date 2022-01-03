11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) shares rose 32.6% to $2.62 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 16.5 million, which is 7860.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock moved upwards by 23.34% to $3.33. Trading volume for Applied UV's stock is 11.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 2097.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock moved upwards by 11.11% to $4.1. Trading volume for Navios Maritime Holdings's stock is 252.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 77.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.3 million.
- Allied Motion (NASDAQ:AMOT) shares rose 10.55% to $40.34. The company's market cap stands at $599.2 million.
- Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) shares rose 10.5% to $9.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.0 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock moved upwards by 10.09% to $5.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 16.9 million, which is 50.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC) shares fell 11.2% to $18.39 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 135.0K shares is 279.1% of DLH Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $233.8 million.
- China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD) stock declined by 8.32% to $13.68. As of 12:30 EST, China Yuchai Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 110.7K, which is 309.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $558.9 million.
- Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) stock fell 7.68% to $10.22. The current volume of 362.3K shares is 164.0% of Huttig Building Products's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $279.9 million.
- Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) stock decreased by 6.35% to $2.95. As of 12:30 EST, Xos's stock is trading at a volume of 705.8K, which is 66.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $480.5 million.
- Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) stock declined by 5.9% to $317.16. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 121.2K, which is 48.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 billion.
