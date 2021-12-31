 Skip to main content

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock rose 13.0% to $12.17 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 101.7K shares is 236.4% of Ideal Power's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $71.7 million.
  • China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD) stock increased by 7.64% to $14.92. Trading volume for China Yuchai Intl's stock is 174.8K as of 12:31 EST. This is 587.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $609.6 million.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock rose 7.04% to $17.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 84.2K, which is 38.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $334.6 million.
  • Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) stock increased by 6.38% to $7.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 421.2K, which is 130.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $200.7 million.
  • Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) stock moved upwards by 6.08% to $6.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.1 million.
Losers

  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares decreased by 11.8% to $1.16 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for ShiftPixy's stock is 2.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 73.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million.
  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares decreased by 10.17% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million.
  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares decreased by 9.38% to $4.08. The current volume of 775.3K shares is 17.1% of Energy Focus's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.
  • DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock declined by 8.9% to $4.76. As of 12:31 EST, DiDi Global's stock is trading at a volume of 13.8 million, which is 67.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) stock decreased by 7.21% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.
  • Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) stock declined by 6.93% to $14.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

