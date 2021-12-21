 Skip to main content

6 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 12:36pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock moved upwards by 80.33% to $5.5 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 61.7 million shares, making up 11039.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.2 million.
  • Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) stock rose 24.59% to $2.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 50.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.9 million.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares moved upwards by 15.35% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
  • Qudian (NYSE:QD) stock rose 9.59% to $0.98. Qudian's stock is trading at a volume of 834.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 54.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.8 million.
  • CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) shares rose 9.33% to $4.22. CNFinance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 86.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 26.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $289.4 million.
Losers

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

