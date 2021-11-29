10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares rose 17.27% to $31.98 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares increased by 11.38% to $9.78. As of 12:30 EST, Bit Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 18.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $678.4 million.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares moved upwards by 10.74% to $1.65. American Virtual Cloud's stock is trading at a volume of 196.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 100.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.8 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock moved upwards by 8.94% to $3.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 834.3K, which is 315.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares increased by 8.64% to $40.07. The current volume of 203.1K shares is 39.4% of Grid Dynamics Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) stock increased by 7.43% to $8.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $820.6 million.
-
Losers
- Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) shares decreased by 11.25% to $22.78 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $688.2 million.
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) stock decreased by 9.94% to $1.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 79.1K, which is 127.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock declined by 7.91% to $0.69. As of 12:30 EST, Inpixon's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 60.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.9 million.
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) stock fell 6.8% to $1.72. ClearSign Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 248.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 51.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers