7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares moved upwards by 7.78% to $20.64 during Friday's regular session. Lakeland Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 103.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 147.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.1 million.
-
Losers
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares fell 16.13% to $68.24 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 20.5 million shares, making up 281.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) shares declined by 14.85% to $9.92. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 826.6K shares, making up 183.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $695.3 million.
- Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) shares decreased by 13.18% to $5.5. Chico's FAS's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 105.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $674.1 million.
- Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) shares declined by 12.58% to $68.48. Trading volume for Royal Caribbean Gr's stock is 8.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 256.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 billion.
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) shares declined by 12.11% to $19.89. Trading volume for Norwegian Cruise Line's stock is 34.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 242.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 billion.
- Carnival (NYSE:CUK) stock declined by 11.85% to $16.38. Trading volume for Carnival's stock is 3.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 226.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers