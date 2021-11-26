 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2021 12:49pm   Comments
Share:
7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares moved upwards by 7.78% to $20.64 during Friday's regular session. Lakeland Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 103.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 147.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.1 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares fell 16.13% to $68.24 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 20.5 million shares, making up 281.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) shares declined by 14.85% to $9.92. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 826.6K shares, making up 183.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $695.3 million.
  • Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) shares decreased by 13.18% to $5.5. Chico's FAS's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 105.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $674.1 million.
  • Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) shares declined by 12.58% to $68.48. Trading volume for Royal Caribbean Gr's stock is 8.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 256.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 billion.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) shares declined by 12.11% to $19.89. Trading volume for Norwegian Cruise Line's stock is 34.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 242.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 billion.
  • Carnival (NYSE:CUK) stock declined by 11.85% to $16.38. Trading volume for Carnival's stock is 3.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 226.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CHS + CUK)

48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com