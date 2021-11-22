 Skip to main content

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 1:15pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) stock rose 25.49% to $11.96 during Monday's regular session. Astra Space's stock is trading at a volume of 62.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1795.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares moved upwards by 7.87% to $308.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 793.3K, which is 34.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 billion.
  • Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) shares moved upwards by 7.87% to $22.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 billion.
  • View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock rose 7.58% to $4.33. Trading volume for View's stock is 842.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 96.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $938.8 million.
  • Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) shares moved upwards by 6.61% to $14.35. Yellow's stock is trading at a volume of 603.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 74.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $735.9 million.
  • Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) stock increased by 5.63% to $35.99. The current volume of 259.1K shares is 186.13% of Titan Machinery's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $813.2 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock fell 13.74% to $6.38 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 960.0K shares, making up 13.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) stock decreased by 13.1% to $4.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $230.8 million.
  • Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares declined by 11.42% to $16.6. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 689.1K shares, making up 66.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $353.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

