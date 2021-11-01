12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares moved upwards by 22.85% to $13.13 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.4 million, which is 322.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $835.0 million.
- Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock rose 14.31% to $5.43. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 147.8K, which is 114.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $135.3 million.
- Volta (NYSE:VLTA) shares rose 13.51% to $9.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares moved upwards by 12.72% to $1.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.8 million, which is 1045.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares moved upwards by 9.57% to $2.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 59.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.3 million.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares increased by 9.37% to $1.93. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 746.0K shares, making up 448.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) shares declined by 42.35% to $9.98 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.1 million, which is 195.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) stock fell 9.58% to $1.91. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.7 million shares, making up 86.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.5 million.
- JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) shares decreased by 8.73% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares decreased by 6.76% to $0.76. Trading volume for RISE Education Cayman's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 56.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million.
- Onion Global (NYSE:OG) stock fell 6.43% to $5.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 105.6K, which is 35.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $467.6 million.
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) stock declined by 5.88% to $0.82. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 102.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million.
