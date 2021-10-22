11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares rose 7.69% to $2.24 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.7 million shares, making up 2916.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares increased by 6.46% to $0.76. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 351.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
- Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) stock moved upwards by 5.35% to $26.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 548.2K, which is 122.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) shares rose 5.09% to $244.57. As of 12:30 EST, TopBuild's stock is trading at a volume of 158.0K, which is 67.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion.
- Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) stock increased by 4.45% to $25.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 974.1K shares, making up 82.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock fell 13.85% to $5.16 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Vinco Ventures's stock is 29.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 52.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $502.0 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock declined by 12.58% to $1.53. Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 66.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock declined by 11.5% to $7.7. As of 12:30 EST, Aterian's stock is trading at a volume of 7.3 million, which is 29.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.7 million.
- JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) shares declined by 11.02% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares decreased by 10.38% to $1.9. Greenlane Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 271.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.9 million.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares fell 9.89% to $0.44. The current volume of 344.2K shares is 11.56% of China XD Plastics Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers