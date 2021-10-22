12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock increased by 18.48% to $2.96 during Friday's regular session. Progenity's stock is trading at a volume of 116.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 260.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.1 million.
- Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) shares increased by 14.24% to $3.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 596.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.7 million.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCP) stock moved upwards by 11.21% to $8.23.
- Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) stock increased by 8.0% to $4.38. As of 12:30 EST, Accuray's stock is trading at a volume of 879.7K, which is 139.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $398.4 million.
- Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) shares moved upwards by 7.23% to $31.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.1 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) shares rose 7.15% to $5.9. As of 12:30 EST, Biofrontera's stock is trading at a volume of 193.4K, which is 2769.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.2 million.
Losers
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares fell 35.23% to $7.01 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Ocular Therapeutix's stock is trading at a volume of 5.9 million, which is 679.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.2 million.
- Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) stock declined by 21.25% to $4.04. Trading volume for Agenus's stock is 11.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 311.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $941.7 million.
- Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) shares declined by 19.94% to $8.18. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.1 million shares, making up 179.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $320.9 million.
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock fell 14.02% to $7.18. As of 12:30 EST, NeuroMetrix's stock is trading at a volume of 653.4K, which is 10.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) stock declined by 13.98% to $2.03. Trading volume for Sio Gene Therapies's stock is 3.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 354.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.0 million.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares declined by 13.01% to $6.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.5 million.
