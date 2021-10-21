12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares moved upwards by 10.35% to $1.54 during Thursday's regular session. Waitr Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 10.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 95.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.1 million.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares rose 9.86% to $0.49. Trading volume for China XD Plastics Co's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 35.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) stock moved upwards by 7.9% to $146.68. The current volume of 5.6 million shares is 393.17% of Crocs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) stock moved upwards by 7.07% to $1.21. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 54.6K, which is 52.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million.
- Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock rose 7.02% to $7.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares increased by 6.55% to $124.62. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 177.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock fell 11.74% to $1.73 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is 2.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 84.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock decreased by 8.87% to $2.16. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 50.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.3 million.
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock fell 7.41% to $1.0. The current volume of 571.3K shares is 199.95% of Yunji's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $213.3 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares fell 7.14% to $5.92. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 21.1 million shares, making up 37.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $576.3 million.
- First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) stock declined by 6.73% to $3.05. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 281.0K shares, making up 132.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.2 million.
- Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) stock declined by 5.9% to $8.3. The company's market cap stands at $98.9 million.
