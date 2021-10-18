 Skip to main content

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
Gainers

  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock rose 15.62% to $8.54 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, FuelCell Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 95.7 million, which is 415.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
  • EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) stock rose 11.65% to $28.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.6 million.
  • Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares moved upwards by 9.89% to $29.79. The current volume of 173.6K shares is 133.28% of Euroseas's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.8 million.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock increased by 8.34% to $6.23. As of 12:30 EST, Navios Maritime Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 196.9K, which is 28.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.0 million.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares increased by 7.9% to $1.91. Staffing 360 Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 611.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 36.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) stock moved upwards by 7.17% to $47.06. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 56.81% of ZIM Integrated Shipping's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock fell 6.94% to $1.23 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 534.6K shares is 106.91% of Code Chain New Continent's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million.
  • Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) stock decreased by 6.51% to $25.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.5 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

