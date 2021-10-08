9 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) stock rose 8.4% to $40.97 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $905.2 million.
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock increased by 6.86% to $4.36. United Insurance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 168.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 56.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.3 million.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock moved upwards by 5.81% to $21.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 870.1K, which is 24.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
- FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) shares moved upwards by 5.68% to $5.95. The current volume of 525.5K shares is 28.81% of FinVolution Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares moved upwards by 5.33% to $0.65. Senmiao Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 401.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 23.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 million.
Losers
- Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares declined by 7.74% to $3.22 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Diginex's stock is trading at a volume of 292.0K, which is 53.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.7 million.
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock fell 7.72% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
- Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) shares declined by 7.41% to $2.81. Xiaobai Maimai's stock is trading at a volume of 218.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 145.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 million.
- Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) shares fell 6.77% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
