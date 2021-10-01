 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 12:49pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) stock moved upwards by 39.33% to $6.27 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Biomerica's stock is trading at a volume of 67.4 million, which is 57052.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock rose 20.63% to $42.3. The current volume of 11.9 million shares is 860.59% of Atea Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
  • Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock moved upwards by 17.48% to $1.79. Progenity's stock is trading at a volume of 176.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1944.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.2 million.
  • Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) shares moved upwards by 16.73% to $2.73. As of 12:30 EST, Quotient's stock is trading at a volume of 627.1K, which is 125.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $277.5 million.
  • Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) shares rose 12.73% to $1.77. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 566.6K shares, making up 48.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $283.6 million.
  • Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) stock moved upwards by 12.32% to $11.21. The current volume of 636.4K shares is 191.64% of Silverback Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) shares declined by 43.17% to $7.84 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.1 million shares, making up 1700.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $489.8 million.
  • Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares declined by 35.59% to $27.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock decreased by 29.57% to $2.62. Trading volume for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 44.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million.
  • Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) stock decreased by 21.98% to $33.95. As of 12:30 EST, Vir Biotechnology's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 226.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
  • Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) shares decreased by 17.2% to $103.52. As of 12:30 EST, Guardant Health's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million, which is 302.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 billion.
  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares decreased by 15.92% to $174.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 13.1 million, which is 273.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 billion.
