12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) stock moved upwards by 23.27% to $11.46 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 4.6 million shares is 8687.93% of Neonode's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.0 million.
  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares increased by 20.08% to $17.55. The company's market cap stands at $302.6 million.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock moved upwards by 14.52% to $21.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  • NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) shares moved upwards by 9.02% to $4.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) shares moved upwards by 7.25% to $68.61. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 485.6K, which is 74.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion.
  • Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares rose 6.21% to $11.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.1 million, which is 214.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) shares fell 13.73% to $4.4 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 378.9K shares is 931.07% of Schmitt Industries's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.
  • Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock declined by 12.68% to $9.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 296.6K, which is 9.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $402.3 million.
  • ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock declined by 12.63% to $6.92. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 42.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.9 million.
  • AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) stock fell 11.93% to $10.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $431.0 million.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock declined by 11.01% to $8.33. Trading volume for Marin Software's stock is 2.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 10.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $128.8 million.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock decreased by 10.32% to $0.57. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.2 million shares, making up 37.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

