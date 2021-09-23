 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
Share:
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) stock moved upwards by 12.44% to $5.24 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Capstone Green Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 420.6K, which is 293.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.2 million.
  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) stock moved upwards by 12.32% to $18.04. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 119.84% of Embraer's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
  • Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) shares rose 12.25% to $11.45. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) stock increased by 11.35% to $7.18. The current volume of 246.4K shares is 106.62% of RCM Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.3 million.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares increased by 11.24% to $1.88. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.1 million shares, making up 202.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $730.5 million.
  • Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) stock rose 11.05% to $19.64. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock fell 20.48% to $5.98 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 780.2K shares, making up 1072.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares fell 9.68% to $2.8. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 813.6K shares, making up 343.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.
  • IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ:IBEX) stock decreased by 6.27% to $17.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.5 million.
  • L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) shares fell 5.48% to $11.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.5 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (BEST + BWEN)

38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com