10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) stock moved upwards by 12.44% to $5.24 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Capstone Green Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 420.6K, which is 293.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.2 million.
- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) stock moved upwards by 12.32% to $18.04. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 119.84% of Embraer's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) shares rose 12.25% to $11.45. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) stock increased by 11.35% to $7.18. The current volume of 246.4K shares is 106.62% of RCM Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.3 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares increased by 11.24% to $1.88. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.1 million shares, making up 202.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $730.5 million.
- Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) stock rose 11.05% to $19.64. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
Losers
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock fell 20.48% to $5.98 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 780.2K shares, making up 1072.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares fell 9.68% to $2.8. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 813.6K shares, making up 343.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.
- IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ:IBEX) stock decreased by 6.27% to $17.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.5 million.
- L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) shares fell 5.48% to $11.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.5 million.
