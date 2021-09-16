12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) stock increased by 27.16% to $2.2 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Tuesday Morning's stock is 14.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 2074.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.0 million.
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock rose 15.38% to $6.75. Trading volume for Elite Education Gr Intl's stock is 539.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 63.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.
- BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) stock rose 14.08% to $15.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.9 million.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares moved upwards by 9.95% to $6.74. Wah Fu Education Group's stock is trading at a volume of 377.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 100.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) stock moved upwards by 9.41% to $18.37. Trading volume for Rush Street Interactive's stock is 6.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 401.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
- European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) shares increased by 8.78% to $27.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $866.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock decreased by 11.92% to $9.91 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.8 million shares, making up 69.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $382.2 million.
- Marine Prods (NYSE:MPX) stock declined by 9.33% to $13.23. Marine Prods's stock is trading at a volume of 268.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 638.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $449.7 million.
- Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock declined by 7.69% to $5.18. Blue Apron Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 4.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 352.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.2 million.
- Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) stock declined by 7.65% to $7.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.8 million.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares declined by 6.59% to $12.34. The current volume of 12.3 million shares is 140.7% of Fisker's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) stock fell 6.44% to $3.2. The current volume of 909.4K shares is 236.92% of KBS Fashion Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
