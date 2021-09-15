 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
Share:
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock increased by 10.7% to $7.08 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Lordstown Motors's stock is 9.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 83.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock rose 10.19% to $21.5. Dada Nexus's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 110.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.
  • Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $2.8. Trading volume for Bright Scholar Education's stock is 83.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 183.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $333.9 million.
  • Weber (NYSE:WEBR) shares rose 6.93% to $14.89. The company's market cap stands at $781.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares decreased by 42.8% to $2.58 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 795.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock declined by 19.31% to $0.35. The current volume of 10.8 million shares is 486.17% of Molecular Data's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.0 million.
  • DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares decreased by 18.19% to $2.7. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 895.4K shares, making up 539.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares decreased by 16.83% to $9.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 10.7 million, which is 283.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
  • Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares decreased by 12.49% to $11.78. As of 12:30 EST, Youdao's stock is trading at a volume of 519.9K, which is 72.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares decreased by 11.46% to $0.51. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 60.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.7 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (DADA + BEDU)

72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com