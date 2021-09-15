10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock increased by 10.7% to $7.08 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Lordstown Motors's stock is 9.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 83.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock rose 10.19% to $21.5. Dada Nexus's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 110.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.
- Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $2.8. Trading volume for Bright Scholar Education's stock is 83.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 183.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $333.9 million.
- Weber (NYSE:WEBR) shares rose 6.93% to $14.89. The company's market cap stands at $781.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares decreased by 42.8% to $2.58 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 795.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock declined by 19.31% to $0.35. The current volume of 10.8 million shares is 486.17% of Molecular Data's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.0 million.
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares decreased by 18.19% to $2.7. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 895.4K shares, making up 539.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares decreased by 16.83% to $9.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 10.7 million, which is 283.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares decreased by 12.49% to $11.78. As of 12:30 EST, Youdao's stock is trading at a volume of 519.9K, which is 72.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares decreased by 11.46% to $0.51. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 60.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.7 million.
