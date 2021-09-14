12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) stock increased by 31.22% to $8.91 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 10.0 million, which is 41809.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.5 million.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares increased by 13.6% to $7.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.9 million.
- Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) shares rose 9.0% to $2.42. Trading volume for Research Frontiers's stock is 359.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 148.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.5 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares moved upwards by 7.27% to $1.17. SeaChange International's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 252.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) stock increased by 6.01% to $64.64. As of 12:30 EST, DLocal's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 100.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 billion.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) shares increased by 5.63% to $4.69. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 263.5K shares, making up 143.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock fell 27.75% to $13.8 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Support.com's stock is 24.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 138.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.4 million.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares decreased by 17.57% to $10.89. The current volume of 295.1K shares is 6.85% of Focus Universal's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.8 million.
- PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) shares fell 16.24% to $57.26. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 754.75% of PAR Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) stock decreased by 10.57% to $7.92. Trading volume for GreenSky's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 267.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock decreased by 10.14% to $2.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares, making up 207.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.3 million.
- Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) stock decreased by 9.26% to $9.9. The current volume of 57.4K shares is 236.1% of Frequency Electronics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
