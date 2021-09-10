 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) stock increased by 22.45% to $7.67 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 878.8K shares, making up 339.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares moved upwards by 14.62% to $3.37. Trading volume for PaySign's stock is 5.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1817.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.2 million.
  • Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) shares increased by 14.08% to $10.45. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 97.5K shares, making up 3293.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
  • CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) shares moved upwards by 13.19% to $36.53. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 56.0K shares, making up 203.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $410.5 million.
  • Renren (NYSE:RENN) shares rose 12.07% to $11.6. The company's market cap stands at $278.6 million.
  • Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) shares increased by 10.33% to $12.28. Trading volume for Ipsidy's stock is 52.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 82.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $284.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock fell 12.23% to $22.84 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 21.3 million shares is 124.09% of Support.com's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $553.5 million.
  • Teradata (NYSE:TDC) shares decreased by 8.29% to $51.71. Trading volume for Teradata's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 180.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion.
  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock fell 8.16% to $6.53. Trading volume for SGOCO Group's stock is 676.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 6.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $663.4 million.
  • McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock fell 6.46% to $21.82. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.6 million, which is 718.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 billion.
  • AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares decreased by 6.4% to $11.86. Trading volume for AudioEye's stock is 55.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 46.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.4 million.
  • Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares declined by 6.28% to $13.88. The current volume of 563.4K shares is 12.02% of Focus Universal's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $596.2 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AEYE + AUID)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com