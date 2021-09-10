12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) stock increased by 22.45% to $7.67 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 878.8K shares, making up 339.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares moved upwards by 14.62% to $3.37. Trading volume for PaySign's stock is 5.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1817.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.2 million.
- Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) shares increased by 14.08% to $10.45. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 97.5K shares, making up 3293.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
- CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) shares moved upwards by 13.19% to $36.53. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 56.0K shares, making up 203.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $410.5 million.
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) shares rose 12.07% to $11.6. The company's market cap stands at $278.6 million.
- Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) shares increased by 10.33% to $12.28. Trading volume for Ipsidy's stock is 52.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 82.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $284.3 million.
Losers
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock fell 12.23% to $22.84 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 21.3 million shares is 124.09% of Support.com's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $553.5 million.
- Teradata (NYSE:TDC) shares decreased by 8.29% to $51.71. Trading volume for Teradata's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 180.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock fell 8.16% to $6.53. Trading volume for SGOCO Group's stock is 676.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 6.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $663.4 million.
- McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock fell 6.46% to $21.82. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.6 million, which is 718.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 billion.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares decreased by 6.4% to $11.86. Trading volume for AudioEye's stock is 55.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 46.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.4 million.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares declined by 6.28% to $13.88. The current volume of 563.4K shares is 12.02% of Focus Universal's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $596.2 million.
