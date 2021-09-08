 Skip to main content

11 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
11 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) stock increased by 7.31% to $5.87 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Sunlight Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million, which is 520.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $497.9 million.
  • U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) shares moved upwards by 5.85% to $12.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.7 million.
  • CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) shares rose 5.67% to $4.75. As of 12:30 EST, CNFinance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 91.8K, which is 313.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.4 million.
  • Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) shares moved upwards by 5.34% to $37.23. The company's market cap stands at $355.8 million.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares increased by 4.99% to $9.25. The company's market cap stands at $452.1 million.
  • Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares increased by 4.63% to $9.48. The company's market cap stands at $141.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) shares decreased by 9.98% to $3.52 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 64.3K, which is 188.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 billion.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares declined by 8.29% to $4.49. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 89.92% of Metromile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $568.3 million.
  • Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) stock fell 8.03% to $5.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 7.2 million, which is 100.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $577.0 million.
  • Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) stock decreased by 7.66% to $5.12. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 160.0K shares, making up 24.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $199.7 million.
  • OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) shares decreased by 7.55% to $9.44. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

 

 

 

