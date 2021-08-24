12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) shares moved upwards by 45.3% to $35.15 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Triple-S Management's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million, which is 7057.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $836.4 million.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares moved upwards by 16.62% to $3.93. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 2066.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 million.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares rose 15.99% to $0.61. As of 12:30 EST, Baudax Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 36.1 million, which is 1573.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.3 million.
- Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) stock increased by 15.46% to $6.57. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 58.7 million shares, making up 28637.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.7 million.
- GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares increased by 15.38% to $8.43. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 426.7K, which is 126.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $178.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) shares rose 13.73% to $4.72. The current volume of 164.9K shares is 125.62% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
Losers
- Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) shares declined by 31.83% to $9.66 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.2 million, which is 1461.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $709.7 million.
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares fell 14.5% to $5.04. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.0 million shares, making up 200.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.0 million.
- ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) shares fell 11.95% to $8.0. Trading volume for ImmuCell's stock is 52.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 405.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.9 million.
- Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) stock declined by 10.33% to $22.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 235.4K, which is 70.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares decreased by 10.26% to $0.75. PolarityTE's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 375.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.1 million.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares decreased by 9.41% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.7 million.
