9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 12:49pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock moved upwards by 7.95% to $3.12 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Hudson Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 255.7K, which is 47.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $136.8 million.
  • LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) shares rose 6.89% to $7.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 114.9K, which is 63.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $205.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) stock increased by 5.19% to $7.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares fell 35.31% to $0.45 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 516.13% of ATIF Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) stock declined by 9.7% to $6.71. The current volume of 195.3K shares is 54.72% of Advent Technologies Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $309.5 million.
  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock declined by 9.43% to $21.9. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 46.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • View (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares fell 8.51% to $3.6. View's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 120.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $782.5 million.
  • Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock declined by 8.36% to $4.39. The current volume of 6.2 million shares is 159.14% of Romeo Power's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $588.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) shares fell 8.1% to $8.06. Limbach Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 82.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 188.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $82.7 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

