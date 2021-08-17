10 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares rose 15.36% to $3.98 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 388.9K, which is 73.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shares rose 8.25% to $4.85. The current volume of 279.6K shares is 54.36% of X Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $261.1 million.
- Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) shares moved upwards by 6.06% to $0.84. As of 12:30 EST, Pintec Technology Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 302.8K, which is 37.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
- Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) stock moved upwards by 6.05% to $2.02. Jianpu Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 89.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 68.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.6 million.
- Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares rose 4.9% to $10.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.0 million.
Losers
- Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) shares decreased by 24.6% to $5.61 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 482.72% of Sunlight Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $475.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC) stock declined by 16.7% to $4.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 127.4K, which is 176.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares fell 13.81% to $0.59. As of 12:30 EST, Senmiao Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 89.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) stock fell 13.61% to $14.04. SuRo Capital's stock is trading at a volume of 466.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 115.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $372.8 million.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) stock declined by 12.33% to $96.03. As of 12:30 EST, Silvergate Capital's stock is trading at a volume of 679.6K, which is 76.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers