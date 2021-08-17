 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares rose 15.36% to $3.98 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 388.9K, which is 73.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shares rose 8.25% to $4.85. The current volume of 279.6K shares is 54.36% of X Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $261.1 million.
  • Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) shares moved upwards by 6.06% to $0.84. As of 12:30 EST, Pintec Technology Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 302.8K, which is 37.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
  • Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) stock moved upwards by 6.05% to $2.02. Jianpu Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 89.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 68.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.6 million.
  • Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares rose 4.9% to $10.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) shares decreased by 24.6% to $5.61 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 482.72% of Sunlight Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $475.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC) stock declined by 16.7% to $4.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 127.4K, which is 176.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
  • Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares fell 13.81% to $0.59. As of 12:30 EST, Senmiao Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 89.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) stock fell 13.61% to $14.04. SuRo Capital's stock is trading at a volume of 466.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 115.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $372.8 million.
  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) stock declined by 12.33% to $96.03. As of 12:30 EST, Silvergate Capital's stock is trading at a volume of 679.6K, which is 76.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (JRJC + AIHS)

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Turns Positive; Sesen Bio Shares Plummet
11 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 2%; Travere Therapeutics Shares Jump
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Empire State Manufacturing Index Dips In August
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com