 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock increased by 38.01% to $0.87 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 80.8 million, which is 2966.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares increased by 34.57% to $1.51. As of 12:35 EST, Evoke Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 10.4 million, which is 4151.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) stock rose 31.86% to $3.01. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 29.22% of PharmaCyte Biotech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
  • Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock increased by 19.95% to $5.89. Sesen Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 42.2 million shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 613.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) stock increased by 16.37% to $29.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) shares moved upwards by 16.34% to $9.61. Convey Holding Parent's stock is trading at a volume of 398.0K shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 67.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $701.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) stock decreased by 30.41% to $3.77 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Longeveron's stock is 2.2 million as of 12:35 EST. This is 1416.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares decreased by 28.93% to $2.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 3.2 million, which is 519.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $294.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) stock declined by 23.67% to $24.96. The current volume of 877.2K shares is 175.94% of Eargo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The company's market cap stands at $966.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) shares fell 14.79% to $3.4. Trading volume for Freeline Therapeutics's stock is 980.5K as of 12:35 EST. This is 298.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.8 million.
  • PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) stock decreased by 14.28% to $6.28. As of 12:35 EST, PAVmed's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million, which is 194.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $528.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) stock declined by 12.6% to $3.61. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 2.7 million, which is 143.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $616.7 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (BIOL + CNVY)

Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Rises Over 1%; Duos Technologies Shares Plummet
53 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Biolase Stock Is Trading Higher On Better Than Expected Q2 Earnings
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna's Vaccine Produces Durable Response Against Variants, FDA Approves Jazz's Sleep Disorder Drug, Dermata IPO
30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com