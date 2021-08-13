12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock increased by 38.01% to $0.87 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 80.8 million, which is 2966.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares increased by 34.57% to $1.51. As of 12:35 EST, Evoke Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 10.4 million, which is 4151.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) stock rose 31.86% to $3.01. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 29.22% of PharmaCyte Biotech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock increased by 19.95% to $5.89. Sesen Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 42.2 million shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 613.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) stock increased by 16.37% to $29.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) shares moved upwards by 16.34% to $9.61. Convey Holding Parent's stock is trading at a volume of 398.0K shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 67.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $701.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) stock decreased by 30.41% to $3.77 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Longeveron's stock is 2.2 million as of 12:35 EST. This is 1416.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares decreased by 28.93% to $2.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 3.2 million, which is 519.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $294.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) stock declined by 23.67% to $24.96. The current volume of 877.2K shares is 175.94% of Eargo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The company's market cap stands at $966.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) shares fell 14.79% to $3.4. Trading volume for Freeline Therapeutics's stock is 980.5K as of 12:35 EST. This is 298.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.8 million.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) stock decreased by 14.28% to $6.28. As of 12:35 EST, PAVmed's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million, which is 194.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $528.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) stock declined by 12.6% to $3.61. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 2.7 million, which is 143.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $616.7 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers