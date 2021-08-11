 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
Gainers

  • PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) stock increased by 14.31% to $21.22 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 94.3K shares is 67.02% of PDF Solutions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $783.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Mechanical Technology (NASDAQ:MKTY) shares increased by 13.12% to $8.4. The current volume of 357.1K shares is 406.21% of Mechanical Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.5 million.
  • Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) shares increased by 11.51% to $11.04. Trading volume for Tufin Software's stock is 291.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 87.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) stock moved upwards by 10.8% to $5.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.2 million, which is 380.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $834.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock rose 10.8% to $3.16. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 39.5 million, which is 60.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $186.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock rose 10.08% to $31.31. As of 12:30 EST, McAfee's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 183.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) stock fell 29.75% to $22.7 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, ON24's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 836.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) stock declined by 13.55% to $15.26. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 105.0K, which is 153.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares declined by 12.46% to $5.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 837.3K, which is 13.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares decreased by 11.73% to $19.83. The current volume of 190.1K shares is 52.35% of SkyWater Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $774.4 million.
  • Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) shares decreased by 9.15% to $6.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock decreased by 7.87% to $8.14. SemiLEDs's stock is trading at a volume of 297.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 5.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.

 

 

 

