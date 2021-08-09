12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares moved upwards by 33.66% to $4.3 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 87.6 million shares, making up 1740.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million.
- Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) stock moved upwards by 23.12% to $82.67. The current volume of 659.3K shares is 332.08% of Cortexyme's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock rose 21.66% to $10.03. As of 12:30 EST, Allied Healthcare Prods's stock is trading at a volume of 7.6 million, which is 102.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.
- Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) shares rose 18.49% to $3.14. Unicycive Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 110.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.5 million.
- Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) stock moved upwards by 15.13% to $12.02. As of 12:30 EST, Butterfly Network's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million, which is 110.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock moved upwards by 14.52% to $445.51. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.8 million shares, making up 208.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares fell 43.09% to $29.12 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.6 million shares, making up 1867.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) stock declined by 35.5% to $8.29. Trading volume for BioVie's stock is 408.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 1072.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $185.1 million.
- bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares decreased by 24.22% to $18.97. Trading volume for bluebird bio's stock is 5.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 422.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCP) shares fell 17.66% to $8.77.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) shares decreased by 16.36% to $4.91. Trading volume for Eton Pharmaceuticals's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 281.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.3 million.
- Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) stock fell 13.47% to $30.6. Elanco Animal Health's stock is trading at a volume of 13.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 421.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
