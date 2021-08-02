12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) shares rose 17.58% to $58.12 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 896.6K, which is 72.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) shares moved upwards by 14.79% to $44.84. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.7 million shares, making up 189.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares increased by 13.66% to $10.23. The current volume of 42.6 million shares is 452.96% of Bit Digital's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $551.4 million.
- Square (NYSE:SQ) stock moved upwards by 11.17% to $274.88. The current volume of 28.2 million shares is 330.07% of Square's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $125.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock rose 10.41% to $1.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 126.4K, which is 44.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.7 million.
- Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) stock moved upwards by 9.14% to $7.56. Trading volume for Bonso Electronics Intl's stock is 707.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 1169.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.
Losers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock fell 16.07% to $6.95 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.2 million, which is 21.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) shares fell 10.5% to $8.36. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 126.9K shares, making up 68.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.2 million.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares declined by 10.36% to $4.07. The current volume of 497.4K shares is 28.3% of Intrusion's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $71.7 million.
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) stock declined by 9.24% to $3.72. ClearSign Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 83.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 97.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.5 million.
- Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) shares declined by 8.74% to $176.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.5 million, which is 219.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares decreased by 7.35% to $5.93. Bridgeline Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 819.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 8.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.3 million.
