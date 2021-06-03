10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares moved upwards by 54.07% to $6.61 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Energy Focus's stock is 12.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 2375.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock moved upwards by 19.87% to $3.74. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 21.2 million shares, making up 22.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $336.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares moved upwards by 12.61% to $8.93. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 241.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.9 million.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares rose 8.66% to $9.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.2 million, which is 63.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) shares rose 7.83% to $10.54. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 144.8% of Blade Air Mobility's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) stock moved upwards by 6.89% to $3.72. Trading volume for Quad/Graphics's stock is 180.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 60.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.4 million.
Losers
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) stock fell 10.33% to $7.12 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, JanOne's stock is trading at a volume of 318.8K, which is 57.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock fell 8.7% to $7.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 261.1K, which is 69.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $115.2 million.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock decreased by 8.02% to $13.89. American Superconductor's stock is trading at a volume of 232.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 64.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $387.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock fell 6.94% to $4.89. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 7.6 million, which is 123.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $255.6 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers