12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) shares increased by 24.08% to $6.75 during Thursday's regular session. Kindred Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 298.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $305.5 million.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares rose 14.6% to $1.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 695.9 million, which is 290.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) shares moved upwards by 12.89% to $1.79. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.1 million, which is 346.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.7 million.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) stock increased by 7.87% to $3.5. Xeris Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 175.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $231.9 million.
- Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares rose 7.25% to $10.64. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.1 million, which is 162.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares rose 6.92% to $0.76. The current volume of 3.0 million shares is 49.14% of Biolase's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $114.7 million.
Losers
- SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) stock fell 14.65% to $10.76 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 938.6K shares is 163.47% of SELLAS Life Sciences Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.2 million.
- Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) stock declined by 13.49% to $9.25. Reneo Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 25.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 18.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) shares declined by 12.95% to $50.11. PureTech Health's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1317.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) stock declined by 12.23% to $31.82. The current volume of 521.5K shares is 142.98% of Replimune Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock fell 8.48% to $1.62. Stealth BioTherapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 36.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.0 million.
- Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) shares fell 7.25% to $7.81. As of 12:30 EST, Decibel Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 56.2K, which is 43.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
