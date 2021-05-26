12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock increased by 22.33% to $4.82 during Wednesday's regular session. Express's stock is trading at a volume of 38.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 315.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $319.3 million.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock rose 17.11% to $9.37. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 148.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.2 million.
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares moved upwards by 16.43% to $98.0. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.6 million shares, making up 525.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares rose 15.5% to $241.9. As of 12:31 EST, GameStop's stock is trading at a volume of 15.0 million, which is 80.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 billion.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) shares moved upwards by 15.14% to $11.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 957.4K, which is 313.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) shares increased by 15.13% to $10.88. Inspired Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 1556.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $252.6 million.
Losers
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock fell 14.5% to $4.46 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 12.3 million, which is 300.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares declined by 7.75% to $7.39. BIT Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 938.4K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 298.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares decreased by 6.44% to $9.02. As of 12:31 EST, Jiuzi Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 11.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock fell 6.29% to $1.79. Puxin's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 327.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock decreased by 5.83% to $123.2. Trading volume for Pinduoduo's stock is 13.1 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 176.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) shares declined by 5.54% to $34.46. As of 12:31 EST, Nordstrom's stock is trading at a volume of 15.2 million, which is 448.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
