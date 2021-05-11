12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) shares rose 27.71% to $7.42 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Applied DNA Sciences's stock is 7.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1194.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.4 million.
- ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock rose 20.7% to $162.71. Trading volume for ShockWave Medical's stock is 700.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 157.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) stock increased by 14.66% to $5.36. Fluidigm's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 163.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) stock rose 13.38% to $23.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 53.7K, which is 106.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $215.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) stock increased by 13.12% to $22.67. The current volume of 484.3K shares is 50.04% of Seres Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares rose 12.72% to $3.1. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 420.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 61.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.6 million.
Losers
- Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) stock declined by 24.09% to $9.96 during Tuesday's regular session. Larimar Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 330.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 436.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $153.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares decreased by 13.53% to $2.21. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 105.45% of Phio Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares decreased by 12.03% to $141.2. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares, making up 179.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares declined by 11.56% to $0.68. The current volume of 2.8 million shares is 40.77% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $69.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock declined by 9.98% to $8.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 113.8K, which is 127.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) stock decreased by 9.81% to $9.53. As of 12:30 EST, Viracta Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 262.0K, which is 67.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
