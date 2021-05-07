12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock increased by 20.74% to $10.36 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Yield10 Bioscience's stock is trading at a volume of 119.1K, which is 125.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.4 million.
- Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) stock rose 20.63% to $8.21. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 173.98% of Epizyme's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $837.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares increased by 20.08% to $2.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 15.6 million, which is 1343.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.
- Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) shares rose 18.6% to $34.75. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 96.2K shares, making up 319.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $134.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock increased by 17.66% to $16.65. Trading volume for Tilray's stock is 51.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 156.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) stock moved upwards by 15.82% to $5.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 13.2 million, which is 6917.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $128.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares decreased by 58.34% to $11.46 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 28.9 million, which is 3008.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $798.9 million.
- F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) stock declined by 17.48% to $7.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 906.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.6 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) shares fell 12.89% to $5.61. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 93.8K, which is 102.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $159.0 million.
- Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares fell 12.6% to $20.54. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 974.3K, which is 177.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock declined by 11.73% to $1.43. Stealth BioTherapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 7.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 214.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.5 million.
- ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares declined by 11.31% to $7.61. ChromaDex's stock is trading at a volume of 677.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 17.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $516.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
