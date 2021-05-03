8 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares moved upwards by 23.92% to $2.08 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 8.0 million shares is 172.56% of TOP Ships's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.9 million.
- NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) shares increased by 8.49% to $3.9. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 87.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $839.2 million.
- Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares increased by 8.21% to $7.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 956.4K, which is 40.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) shares moved upwards by 7.92% to $47.93. As of 12:31 EST, Arch Resources's stock is trading at a volume of 101.0K, which is 27.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $733.0 million.
- Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) stock moved upwards by 7.66% to $5.2. As of 12:31 EST, Select Energy Services's stock is trading at a volume of 129.0K, which is 27.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $541.4 million.
- Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) stock increased by 7.64% to $18.1. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 51.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.
Losers
- Mesa Royalty (NYSE:MTR) shares fell 6.74% to $4.29 during Monday's regular session. Mesa Royalty's stock is trading at a volume of 6.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 35.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) stock fell 6.59% to $1.92. The current volume of 474.5K shares is 93.26% of Abraxas Petroleum's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
