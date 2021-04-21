12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares rose 17.59% to $1.47 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 55.9 million shares, making up 8711.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.0 million.
- BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) stock rose 17.41% to $12.41. Trading volume for BioVie's stock is 102.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 104.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $172.7 million.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares rose 16.33% to $34.83. Trading volume for Recursion Pharmaceuticals's stock is 517.9K as of 12:31 EST. This is 20.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares moved upwards by 16.01% to $2.06. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 25.29% of Outlook Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $358.4 million.
- Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) stock increased by 14.0% to $8.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 180.9K, which is 55.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.9 million.
- TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares rose 13.21% to $28.35. TransMedics Group's stock is trading at a volume of 368.0K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 39.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $783.1 million.
Losers
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) stock fell 9.3% to $4.49 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 250.5K shares is 3.37% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares declined by 6.11% to $19.24. Inotiv's stock is trading at a volume of 258.7K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 494.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) shares declined by 5.7% to $11.93. The current volume of 14.6K shares is 15.1% of Forian's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) stock fell 5.39% to $13.71. Trading volume for Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg's stock is 102.7K as of 12:31 EST. This is 41.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL) stock decreased by 5.29% to $17.82. As of 12:31 EST, Instil Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 101.8K, which is 17.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) stock declined by 5.18% to $8.25. The current volume of 5.3K shares is 25.07% of Kiromic BioPharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.4 million.
